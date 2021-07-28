South Africans can expect warmer weather after bitterly cold conditions - SAWS

Cape Town - Following a week of bitterly cold weather across parts of South Africa, the national weather service said on Wednesday that temperatures are expected to rise by the weekend into next week. This, after the country experienced its coldest day of the year last Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

SAWS said that the temperature recovery was because of a high pressure system. “Temperatures are expected to make a significant recovery this weekend (31 July to 1 August) into next week. Maximum temperatures expected to reach the low to mid twenties across the country,” SAWS said in a statement on Wednesday. Temperatures in the icy Gauteng province are expected to break the 15°C mark on Wednesday, according to a local weather outlet, Gauteng Weather.

The KwaZulu-Natal province is expecting sunshine throughout the day, with a high of 23°C in eThekwini and 26°C in Richards Bay. The Western Cape is still gloomy, with partly cloudy conditions. Cape Town can expect a high of 15°C, with similar weather conditions along the West Coast. Last week, SAWS warned South Africans to expect extremely cold weather conditions due to a succession of cold fronts.

“It will be the coldest night of the year in some places over the interior of SA tonight into tomorrow Friday morning (23 July 2021). Small-stock farmers please be advised,” SAWS said at the time. With temperatures falling below zero in KZN’s Underberg area in western KZN, residents last week woke up to icicles, according to bookings manager at Silver-Streams Self Accommodation and Caravan Park, Madie Botha. Botha said in an interview with the African News Agency (ANA) last Friday that when she woke up in the morning, icicles had formed around parts of the facility, which is nestled in the foothills of the Drakensberg mountain range. This occurred throughout the week, Botha explained.