South Africa's weekend weather: cloudy skies and thundershowers across eastern regions

The South African Weather Services (Saws) forecasts a cloudy weekend for most parts of the country on Saturday. Isolated to scattered showers and thunder showers are expected over the central and eastern parts of the country, but widespread along the east coast and the adjacent interior. Durban is expected to be sunny with a forecasted temperature of 28 degrees.

On Friday, scattered showers and thundershowers are still expected over the south-eastern interior. On Saturday, the regional forecasts extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places in the central parts of the Northern Cape. In Gauteng, it will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. In Mpumalanga, morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in some places in the Lowveld.

The weather forecast for Saturday. Limpopo is expected to be partly cloudy and warm and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north. The North West province and Free State are expected to be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers. While the Northern Cape is expected to be fine, but partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly to westerly becoming south-westerly in the afternoon. The Western Cape will be partly cloudy, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly in the morning, otherwise moderate westerly to south-westerly.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh south-westerly by evening. The weather in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday is expected to be cloudy with morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: high. The weather outlook for Sunday and Monday indicates to be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts of the country.