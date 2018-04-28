DURBAN - Organisers and event safety officials have taken the decision to cancel the South Coast Bike Fest™ Mayoral Mass Charity Parade due to inclement weather on Sunday.

The popular mass ride was scheduled to take place on Sunday morning at St Michael’s Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

“Biker safety is of paramount importance to us, so the mass charity parade scheduled for this morning [Sunday] has been cancelled," event organiser Vicky Wentzel said in a statement.

"The wet weather experienced overnight and this morning has made for slippery and potentially dangerous riding conditions; in addition to this, strong winds are also forecast to come through at the time of the ride, so we need to put the bikers’ safety first. Our chosen charity, 1 Million School Shoes, will still benefit from the generous donations of shoes and cash made by the biking community,” Wentzel said.

Bikers and holidaymakers were encouraged to head to the South Coast Bike Fest™ event precinct at Margate Beach as the event activities on site would continue as planned, she said.

African News Agency/ANA