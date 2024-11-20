Spanish woman on a dive tour rescued after being adrift for hours at sea in KZN

A 59-year-old Spanish woman who was on a dive tour in KwaZulu-Natal was miraculously rescued after being adrift at sea for over three hours. According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the woman had been on a dive tour on Wednesday morning at Protea Banks in Port Shepstone.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the dive charter boats that were engaged in the recreational charter dive had initiated a search and they had raised the alarm. Lambinon said Shelly Beach duty crew were activated, together with SAPS search and rescue. He added the Transnet National Ports Authority (TPNA) helicopter was activated.

“During an extensive sea and air search, in 4 to 5 metre swells and strong North Easterly winds, the rescue crew on the helicopter spotted the lady adrift in the water at 12:19pm.” He said they had noticed her from her frantic waving of her arms. “The lady had been adrift for over 3 hours. She was located 9 nautical miles (about 16 kilomtres) from where she had gone missing.”

NSRI said the helicopter hovered above the lady who appeared to be indicating towards the helicopter crew that she was not injured. “The helicopter remained above the lady until NSRI rescue craft arrived at the scene where the lady was rescued onto the rescue craft Spirit of Dawn.” Lambinon said the woman was relieved to be rescued, in good spirits, and not injured.

“She was brought to NSRI Shelly Beach where she was reunited with her fellow divers in an emotional reunion. “It appears that the casualty diver had surfaced away from the dive boat and out of sight before she began drifting further away.” Lambinon said the advantage of having the TNPA Transnet One helicopter assist in this extensive rescue operation is commended.