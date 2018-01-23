Johannesburg - Staff at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) have on Tuesday, continued their strike, after failing to reach an agreement with management, the university said.

"After a meeting between the management of the Durban University of Technology and the three labour unions [National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), Tertiary Education National Union of South Africa (Tenusa) and National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU)] on Tuesday, 23 January 2017, sadly no agreement was reached between both parties," DUT spokesperson, Noxolo Memela said in a statement.

"Despite the deadlock, DUT remains committed to continuously engaging with our labour representatives, in order to reach an amicable solution to the staff strike."

DUT said that labour unions were given the various options regarding salaries which included a revised offer of 5.5 percent increase on basic salary and a R200 housing allowance increase, with no once-off bonus (14th cheque) or 5.75 percent increase on basic salary and a 5.75 percent housing allowance increase, with no once of bonus (14th cheque).

"This morning, DUT management met with the three labour unions once again, where they [the unions] made an offer without prejudice. The offer made was close to the original position. However, DUT management also offered a without prejudice offer of six percent on basic salary and six percent on the housing allowance valid for the course of the meeting. It was then that the three labour unions walked out of the meeting without committing to any other further engagement."

The university said their financial reserves could not be used for salaries but could be used for purposes of capital expenditure, infrastructure and other financial emergencies.

"DUT management would like to assure its stakeholders that it continues to work towards ensuring that the functions and work of the university continue and that the safety and protection of students, staff and university property remain a priority. DUT remains open."

