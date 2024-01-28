Stage 2 continues this week to replenish, stabilise emergency reserves says Eskom

According to a statement from Eskom on Sunday, Stage 2 continues despite the return to service of five generating units in the last 36 hours.

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented until further notice.

"A further outlook will be provided on Wednesday afternoon, or any changes will be communicated if required,“ the provider said.

According to Eskom, unplanned outages are at 14 759MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 7 639MW.

Furthermore, Eskom power station general managers and their teams will continue to work diligently to ensure that the 2, 320MW of generating capacity is returned to service by Wednesday as planned.