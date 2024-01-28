Stage 2 continues this week to replenish, stabilise emergency reserves says Eskom

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented until further notice.
According to a statement from Eskom on Sunday, Stage 2 continues despite the return to service of five generating units in the last 36 hours.
"A further outlook will be provided on Wednesday afternoon, or any changes will be communicated if required,“ the provider said.
According to Eskom, unplanned outages are at 14 759MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 7 639MW.
Furthermore, Eskom power station general managers and their teams will continue to work diligently to ensure that the 2, 320MW of generating capacity is returned to service by Wednesday as planned.
“Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand for tonight is 25, 005MW,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, residents are urged to heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm.
“This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system, contributing to lower stages of load shedding,” Eskom said.
According to EskomSePush, South Africa has had close to 500 hours of national load shedding
IOL