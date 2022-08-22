Stage 2 load shedding on the cards this week as trade unions gear up for nationwide protests

Durban – Eskom warns that Stage 2 load shedding could be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight for the rest of the week. This is due to a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service. "We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly. Eskom will promptly communicate should there be any significant changes," said Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the breakdown of two generation units at Arnot, one each at Camden and Lethabo power stations during the past 24 hours and the delay in returning a generating unit to service each at Kendal, Komati and two units at Tutuka power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system. Mantshantsha said over the weekend Eskom teams have returned to service two generating units at Kendal Power Station and a unit each at Hendrina, Kusile and Tutuka power stations. “We currently have 4 872MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 983MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” he said.

Meanwhile, trade unions have confirmed nationwide protests set to take place on Wednesday, August 24. The South African Federation of Trade Unions said the protest action is in response to load shedding, the rising cost of living and other economic challenges. “Subsequently, Cosatu has indicated that they will also be participating in the protest action on the same day. The protest action has been approved by Nedlac and therefore has protected status. Employers may not discipline any employee who is absent on the day as a result of participating in the protest action, but the no-work-no-pay rule will be applicable,” Saftu said.

Story continues below Advertisement