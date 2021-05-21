State alleges Panday’s mom, wife worked as fronts to secure lucrative deal in World Cup 2010

Durban: Durban businessman Thoshan Panday’s family are accused of registering companies in 2009 which benefited and worked as fronts for Panday to score the lucrative contracts from SAPS during the 2010 World Cup.

Panday and eight others, which included his 69-year-old mother Arvenda, his wife Privisha Panday and his sister, Kajal Ishwarkumar, are also accused of aiding and working with common purpose.

The matter which was heard in the Durban High Court on Friday morning has been postponed to August 20.

According to Investigating Directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, it was adjourned for the defence counsel to bring an application for further particulars.

In October, Panday together with the former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, General Mmamonnye Ngobeni; and policemen Colonel Navin Madhoe and Captain Aswin Narainpershad were arrested.

They were indicted to the Durban High Court in December.

On May 7, Panday’s family which also included his brother-in-law Seveesh Maharaj Ishwarkumar and personal assistant, Tasleem Rahiman were arrested.

The nine face charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering after they were arrested by the Hawks.

Madhoe and Narainpershad are alleged to have colluded with Panday to receive contracts from the KZN Police.

All the accused are out on bail. Panday’s bail is set at R100 000.

IOL