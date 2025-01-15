Independent Online
State alleges Shailen Singh was killed because he was allegedly dating a Govender brother's girlfriend

The Govender brothers, from left, Ferrel and Darren, during their bail application in Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Published Jan 15, 2025

The State has alleged that Shailen Singh was killed because he was in a romantic relationship with the girlfriend of one of the men accused of his murder. 

On Wednesday, the State revealed that Singh was dating Ferrel Govender's girlfriend. 

In their responding affidavit, the State alleged that Govender threatened to shoot his girlfriend and Singh execution style.

This explosive information was revealed during Govender and his brother, Darren Govender's bail application currently unfolding in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. 

Singh, a businessman in the private security and logistics sectors, was gunned down in December last year, while seated in his vehicle, in uMhlanga. The Govender brothers were arrested earlier this month. 

* This is a developing story.

