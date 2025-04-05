Stench and sinkholes: Isipingo ratepayers battle housing development's sewage disaster

Frustrated Nilgiri Crescent ratepayers in Durban are burdened by a housing development’s non-existent sewage infrastructure. The Kanku Road Housing Development in Isipingo has been a source of contention for them since June 2023. The 330 semi-detached dwelling units were occupied by residents of a nearby transit camp.

The development is built in an affluent suburb where property rates are R700 per month, said Isipingo Ratepayers and Residents Association spokesperson Sunildutt Ramadhar. Additionally, he said the development does not have a sewer pipeline connected to the municipal line. According to Ramadhar, some residents on the Nilgiri Crescent's edge connected their sewage outputs to stormwater drains. The sewers frequently overflow into the streets.

The Kanku pump station has not been connected or put into service, added Ramadhar. “This has repeatedly led to an unbearable stench emanating from the drains. Due to technical issues between the contractor and municipality, the residents, who pay their bills diligently, have to suffer.” Ramadhar said the municipality is neglecting its constitutional obligations, leading to environmental risks. “This is due to non-maintenance, lack of human capacity and financial resources, poor water governance, and delay or a lack of action to address the deposition of sewage.”

He added that the recent torrential rains led to manholes overflowing and causing sinkholes on four properties on Nilgiri Crescent. “At a meeting with the water and sanitation department, we were told that the pump station was not handed over to the above department, so they cannot assist us.” Wastewater pipelines connected to a storm water drain at the Kanku Road Housing Development in Isipingo, south of Durban. eThekwini Ward 90 councillor Dharmanand Nowbuth said raw sewage from the development has been directed to and entered the stormwater manholes in the adjacent properties, negatively impacting the quality of life of residents.

He said the housing development did not have a working sewer reticulation system. Besides the general public being affected, the petrol station on Dehaloo Lane was also affected on several occasions. Nowbuth said there has been no feedback from the municipality since October 2023. “How did such a major issue get passed over during construction? This is also a city-wide problem where people on one side of the road pay for municipal services, while on the other side of the road, people are not.”

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said that the Kanku pump station is operational and fully commissioned. She said that last year, teams temporarily switched off the pumps to remove foreign objects from the sump, which could have damaged the motors. “This maintenance was completed, and the overflow system accommodated the pumps. More recently, residents' illegal connections to the stormwater system caused blockages, with foreign objects such as sanitary towels and nappies being discovered.

“All affected manholes have been cleared, and a contractor was deployed to the site to complete the jetting and cleaning of the pump station.” Ramadhar claimed that the municipality was in denial, saying twice a week, it uses a honey sucker machine to pump out sewage from overflowing stormwater drains. "Some officials are turning a blind eye to what is transpiring on the ground," he said.