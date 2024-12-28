Stepfather, accused of beating seven-year-old boy with panga, arrested after missing brother's body found

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested a man following the discovery of a three-year-old's body in the upper Tongaat area in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick said the toddler had been reported missing following a violent attack on Thursday. His older brother had been assaulted, allegedly with a panga.

"The seven-year-old was found in a critical condition, after reportedly being assaulted by their stepfather. The child was stabilised by IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support and transported to a nearby facility for further care," she said. Meyrick said the man allegedly took the younger boy and fled the area. He was later found and arrested while a search was initiated for the toddler.

KZN Premier, Thamsanqa Ntuli, has hailed the man's arrest. "This unspeakable crime has shattered our community and serves as a painful reminder of the violence that continues to plague our province. I commend the police and all stakeholders for their swift action in apprehending the suspect. We trust the justice system will ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable for this barbaric act," Ntuli said.

"The killing of this innocent child is a crime beyond comprehension, and the pain inflicted upon the family and community is immeasurable. We call upon the law to ensure that the perpetrator faces the full might of justice. Such heinous acts must not go unpunished." He added that it is now imperative that all stakeholders work together to protect children. "We must remain united as a society to eradicate violence, particularly against children. Together, we can ensure a safer KwaZulu-Natal for all," Ntuli said.