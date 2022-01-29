Still no sign of missing 'pet' anaconda that slithered out of Phoenix home enclosure

Durban - There is still no sign of the 'pet' anaconda that escaped from an enclosure at a Phoenix home earlier in the week. Speaking to IOL on Saturday morning, Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram, said the snake has not been found as yet.

It was previously reported that the non venomous reptile escaped from a temporary enclosure at premises in Troy Street. According Durban snake expert, Nick Evans, people should not panic or harm the snake. Speaking to The Mercury, Evans said while yellow anacondas were quite common in the pet trade, they weren’t in high demand.

“They are not on the invasive species list and are therefore legal,” he said. Evans said he would be surprised if the anaconda were to take on a dog or cat. “Maybe a kitten I guess, or a tiny dog. More like rats, as they do favour being in water,” he said.

A quick internet search revealed that the yellow anaconda, also known as the Paraguayan anaconda, is a boa species endemic to southern South America. According to Wikipedia, it is one of the largest snakes in the world but smaller than its close relative, the green anaconda. Like all boas and pythons, it is non-venomous and kills its prey by constriction. Balram urged people to contact their offices on 086 1234 333 if they spotted the snake. Residents can also call 082 605 9530.