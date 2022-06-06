Stop circulating video of man threatening to shut KZN police stations on June 16: SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has condemned the video, warning:“Whilst we are aware that this is an old video, we appeal to members of the public to refrain from circulating this video as this will be playing into the hands of mischievous individuals who clearly want to spread panic amongst the community.”

Durban - Police have cautioned people to refrain from circulating a video threatening a shutdown of police stations on June 16.

In the video an individual threatens to close all police stations on 16 June.

Police said it was circulating in KZN.

“We want to reassure the public that we will not allow anyone to close any police station in this province and we will act decisively if any attempts are made to disrupt services offered to the community at our police stations.”