Submission deadline looms for those wanting to host an event in Durban this festive season

Durban - If you are planning to host an event in the city this festive season, you need to hurry up. The festive season period is from December 2, 2022 to January 31, 2023.

eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said the closing date for individuals to submit their applications closes on Friday, November 25, at 4pm. "The safety of residents and visitors remains a priority. With the process of applying to host events during the festive season, we want to ensure people enjoy the holiday season in a safe and well-coordinated manner," he said. Kaunda explained that by applying through the proper channels, the city can monitor and control the functioning of events, ensuring that processes are adhered to as part of its management system.

Kuanda said the municipality supports the hosting of events as they play a significant role in promoting cultural and social cohesion in communities. He said the city reserves the right to cancel an event should it deem the event to be non-compliant. No late submissions will be accepted. Applying does not guarantee that permission will be granted. The applicant will be notified whether the application has been successful or not.

Application forms to host an event or programme can be obtained from and returned to the Events Management Office, The Platform, Lion Match Complex, Entrance No 1, 892 uMgeni Road, Durban, 4001 or email [email protected] For more information contact Archel Somaroo on 031 311 4720. IOL