Suminthra Sewgolum, wife of legendary golfer Papwa, has died at age 94

Pretoria- Suminthra Sewgolum, the wife of the late legendary golfer Papwa Sewgolum, passed away on Tuesday at her home.

Her late husband was 31 when he won the Dutch Open for the first time, an already advanced age to be winning for the first time.

In probably one of the most well-known moments of his career, Papwa beat SA’s greatest-ever golfer Gary Player in the Natal Open in 1965.

His success embarrassed the apartheid government which saw him later banned from playing golf or even entering a course as a spectator. He died in poverty at the age of 49 in 1978.