Superbike driver seriously injured after landing on VW Polo

A motorbike driver was seriously injured following a collision on Wednesday morning in the Pinetown area. The accident took place just after 6.30am on the corner of St Johns Ave and Payne Street.

Video footage of the accident shows the bike and car colliding before the bike lands on top of the car. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they when they arrived on scene “paramedics were shocked to find the Superbike still on top of the vehicle”. He said paramedics found the rider a few meters away.

“The rider, a male in his 30s had sustained serious injuries and Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise him on the scene before he was transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.” The driver of the VW Polo was not injured according to Jamieson. He said at this stage events leading up to the crash was unknown adding that both the South African Police Services (SAPS) and Metro Police were in attendance and will be investigating further.

In another accident, on Tuesday afternoon, two people were seriously injured after a vehicle ploughed through a fast food restaurant. The incident took place on Raj Mahal Road in Merebank around 3:30pm. “ALS Paramedics received numerous calls requesting medical assistance as people were pinned under a bakkie that had ploughed into the store. Immediately Advanced Life Support Paramedics and Ambulances were dispatched,” said Jamieson.

A vehicle ploughed into a fast food restaurant on Tuesday afternoon in Merebank, south of Durban. Picture: ALS Paramedics He said on arrival Paramedics found chaos as they found a single vehicle had ploughed into the building injuring two however leaving a female entrapped under the vehicle with critical injuries. “The lady believed to be in her thirties was stabilized on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed to Ahmed Al Khadi Private Hospital for the urgent care that she required. “The second victim, a male, had sustained moderate injuries and was also transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.”