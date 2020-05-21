Superspar confirms closure of Bluff store after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

Durban - Bluff Superspar has confirmed that they have had to close their store today after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. Posting via their Facebook page, management said they were alerted to the case by the Department of Health. "The rigorous preventative health and safety protocols implemented, including daily temperature checks, social distancing, the use of masks, deep cleaning, sanitiser and perspex sheet protection at tills, have ensured that the risk of infection has prevented transmission to anyone else. In addition, we have just completed a full decontamination and sanitisation of the store," management said. People who have been in close contact with the infected staffer have been identified and have been placed in self isolation. "We are glad to report none of them are reporting any Covid-19 symptoms," Superspar said.

Management said the Covid-19 safety protocols in the store have been confirmed and appropriate action is being taken to contain the spread.

Management confirmed that the store will be opened tomorrow.

"Our safety measures continue to be strictly applied, including insisting all customers line up outside the store so we can control the quantity of customers into the store and all must have a trolley for social distancing purposes. We have worked closely with the local police in our area to make sure we abide by the rules."

"Spar's culture of community and caring continues to drive our response to the Covid-19 crisis. We take our role as essential service providers seriously and will continue to go the extra mile to keep our staff and customers safe," management said.