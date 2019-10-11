Former eThekwini Municipality mayor Zandile Gumede’s supporters say that her appearance on Friday at the Durban Magistrates Court on a charge of violation of bail conditions is part of a continued political prosecution by her political enemies.
Gumede was Friday found by the Magistrate Dawn Soomaroo not to have intentionally violated her bail conditions after the Hawks had accused her of doing so by not informing the police that she had vacated her Umhlanga home. She is set to return to court on 15 January 2020.
Her supporters say that her political detractors do not want her to contest the upcoming eThekwini ANC regional conference and were using state organs to stop her from participating in what is set to be a hotly contested conference.
Gumede, who is currently out on R50 000 bail, was hauled before the court on Friday only a day after the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) descended upon her sprawling Amawoti, Inanda, home on Thursday morning to seize assets as she faces corruption charges relating to a R230 million Durban Solid Waste tender.
On Thursday the AFU initially headed to Gumede’s previously rented Umhlanga home, which had been listed as temporary address in her bail application, only to find out that she had vacated the premises a month and a half earlier to return to her permanent residence in Inanda when she was axed as the city’s mayor.