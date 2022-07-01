Surfs up! eThekwini announces opening of several beaches

Durban - Several beaches across Durban have been re-opened after tests indicated that E-Coli levels were now within acceptable standards. The City shut access to the beaches following heavy rains in April.

At the time, the City said the closure was due to hazardous conditions and banned all water activities, however, the promenades remained opened to the public. Spokesperson for eThekwini Municipality, Msawakhe Mayisela said the public can now enjoy bathing and other sporting activities at these beaches. "The City decided to close all beaches in April due to high levels of E-Coli in the water following the floods

“Water tests were conducted daily to monitor the E-Coli levels to ensure they reach acceptable standards. The latest test results carried out at all beaches revealed that some beaches are still affected, while other are at an acceptable standard and are ready for public use," he said. Beaches opened for swimming and water activities: Amanzimtoti

Warner uMgababa uMhlanga Rocks

uMdloti Addington Bronze

Bay of Plenty Wedge North

Country Club uShaka Battery

Southern Vetch Pier (Point) Meanwhile, Mayisela said there are still some beaches closed for swimming, but opened for religious and spiritual rituals, walking dogs and fishing purposes:

They are: uMkomaas Umhlanga Rocks Lighthouse

Beachwood Mangroves uMdloti beach tidal area Casuarina in oThongathi

Granny’s Pool Beachwood eThekwini