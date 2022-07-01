Surfs up! eThekwini announces opening of several beaches

Durban - Several beaches across Durban have been re-opened after tests indicated that E-Coli levels were now within acceptable standards.
The City shut access to the beaches following heavy rains in April.
At the time, the City said the closure was due to hazardous conditions and banned all water activities, however, the promenades remained opened to the public.
Spokesperson for eThekwini Municipality, Msawakhe Mayisela said the public can now enjoy bathing and other sporting activities at these beaches.
"The City decided to close all beaches in April due to high levels of E-Coli in the water following the floods
July experience spreads to townships and rural areas
Billions to be spent to boost Cape’s wastewater treatment plants
Sardines: Be wary of E.coli, says eThekwini Municipality
#SardineRun2022: Sardines inch closer to Durban, 50 crates caught at Toti Beach, larger nettings expected
BEWARE: Durban beaches test positive for harmful bacteria
Durban beaches remain closed, sewer infrastructure repairs fast tracked
“Water tests were conducted daily to monitor the E-Coli levels to ensure they reach acceptable standards. The latest test results carried out at all beaches revealed that some beaches are still affected, while other are at an acceptable standard and are ready for public use," he said.
Beaches opened for swimming and water activities:
Amanzimtoti
Warner
uMgababa
uMhlanga Rocks
uMdloti
Addington
Bronze
Bay of Plenty
Wedge
North
Country Club
uShaka
Battery
Southern
Vetch Pier (Point)
Meanwhile, Mayisela said there are still some beaches closed for swimming, but opened for religious and spiritual rituals, walking dogs and fishing purposes:
They are:
uMkomaas
Umhlanga Rocks Lighthouse
Beachwood Mangroves
uMdloti beach tidal area
Casuarina in oThongathi
Granny’s Pool
Beachwood
eThekwini
Suncoast beach
"The City will continue to monitor the rest of the beaches and inform the public once levels of E-Coli have decreased to standards that are safe for the public to enjoy it," Mayisela said.
IOL