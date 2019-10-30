Suspect arrested for brutal murder of DUT student Sandile Ndlovu









18-year-old DUT student Sandile Ndlovu was allegedly stabbed in the head in one of the institution's lecture halls on Monday. Picture: Supplied. Durban – Police and Durban University of Technology (DUT) have confirmed that a suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of 18-year-old DUT industrial engineering student Sandile Ndlovu. Ndlovu was stabbed in the head while in a study hall at the Steve Biko campus in September and robbed of his belongings. He was hospitalised and placed on life support but died shortly thereafter. DUT’s head of security was suspended shortly after the incident. Students took to the streets protesting Ndlovu's death, and demanded increased security and an end to the contract of DUT’s service provider. Police confirmed that the 29-year-old suspect was arrested in Pinetown. He was found in possession of Ndlovu’s cellphone and a knife thought to be the murder weapon.

“The university has been working closely with the South African Police Services on the case. The university decided to appoint a team of private investigators to assist with the murder investigation. The private investigators made a positive breakthrough a few days ago. After informing the SAPS, the suspect was arrested immediately,” said DUT’s senior director of corporate affairs, Alan Khan.

Khan said DUT was “pleased” with the developments in the investigation and extended its gratitude to the private investigators and the police.

“We hope that justice will be served for Sandile and his family,” said Khan.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

African News Agency (ANA)