Durban – Police and Durban University of Technology (DUT) have confirmed that a suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of 18-year-old DUT industrial engineering student Sandile Ndlovu.
Ndlovu was stabbed in the head while in a study hall at the Steve Biko campus in September and robbed of his belongings. He was hospitalised and placed on life support but died shortly thereafter.
DUT’s head of security was suspended shortly after the incident.
Students took to the streets protesting Ndlovu's death, and demanded increased security and an end to the contract of DUT’s service provider.
Police confirmed that the 29-year-old suspect was arrested in Pinetown. He was found in possession of Ndlovu’s cellphone and a knife thought to be the murder weapon.