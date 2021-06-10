Suspect arrested with R700 000 worth of counterfeit sneakers

Durban: KZN police said a suspect who was allegedly arrested transporting thousands of rands worth of counterfeit sneakers is due in court. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said, an intelligence driven operation was conducted on Wednesday on the R69, Vryheid/Hlobane Road next to Shoma Settlement.

“While police officers were busy, they spotted a suspicious bakkie travelling on the same route and it was intercepted. Upon searching the said vehicle, police discovered bales of counterfeit sneakers at the back of the bakkie. “Various brands of counterfeit takkies were seized by police.” Mbele said the 30-year-old suspect was placed under arrest.

“The total value of the recovered goods is R700 000.” She said the suspect is expected to appear in Vryheid Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of possession of counterfeit goods. In a separate incident, in February last year, three people allegedly transporting counterfeit goods worth R3 million across the border were arrested.