Suspect charged over KZN farm murders

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have confirmed that a 20-year-old man, Doctor Vikani Ngwenya, has been charged with the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal farming couple, Glen and Vida Rafferty.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority’s Natasha Kara, Ngwenya was charged with two counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and conspiracy to commit robbery.

She said Ngwenya was added to the charge sheet of the first accused in the matter, Siyabonga Macu, and his matter had been postponed to October 26 for a formal bail application.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said last week, police arrested and detained five men.

"Detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit arrested five suspects who were detained for questioning in connection with the murder of the Raffertys in Normandien on August 30, 2020. A vehicle suspected to be used in the commission of the crime was also seized," he said.