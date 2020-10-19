Suspect charged over KZN farm murders
Police in KwaZulu-Natal have confirmed that a 20-year-old man, Doctor Vikani Ngwenya, has been charged with the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal farming couple, Glen and Vida Rafferty.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority’s Natasha Kara, Ngwenya was charged with two counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and conspiracy to commit robbery.
She said Ngwenya was added to the charge sheet of the first accused in the matter, Siyabonga Macu, and his matter had been postponed to October 26 for a formal bail application.
Provincial SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said last week, police arrested and detained five men.
"Detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit arrested five suspects who were detained for questioning in connection with the murder of the Raffertys in Normandien on August 30, 2020. A vehicle suspected to be used in the commission of the crime was also seized," he said.
Naicker said the remaining three men were released.
According to police reports at the time, the couple, aged 63 and 60, were shot dead by unknown suspects at a farm in Normandien. Their dog was also killed. The suspects ransacked the house and destroyed cameras. The suspects drove off with the couple’s vehicle, which was later found abandoned at Elandslaagte.
Chess Security Farm Watch manager Dana Geel said Rafferty and Vida had last been seen in their vehicle on security cameras in Newcastle at about 9.15pm when they left town after a social visit to travel 45km to their farm. He said the couple were ambushed when they got home.
IOL