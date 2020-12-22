Suspect killed while robbing police of firearms at Durban police station
Durban - A suspect who attacked a police officer and robbed her of her service pistol has been killed in the confrontation.
According to KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, it is alleged the suspect, believed to be in his forties, arrived at the Point police station around 6.15am.
“The suspect requested an affidavit form. As he was given the form, he attacked a police officer and robbed her of her service pistol.
“The suspect attempted to rob another police officer of his firearm and was fatally wounded during the confrontation.”
In a separate incident, a suspect allegedly linked to the murder of two police officers and the attempted murder of another, was shot dead during a shoot out with police in Botha’s Hill.
According to police, they entered the suspect’s room, after which he opened fire at the members, who responded by shooting him.
IOL