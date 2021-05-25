Suspect nabbed after meter-taxi driver, 50, shot dead

Durban: A 35-year-old suspect has been nabbed for the murder of Pietermaritzburg meter-taxi driver Nkululeko Freedom Jili, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Jili, 50, a meter taxi driver, was shot dead on April 29, in Hanniville in the Mountain Rise area, and robbed of his vehicle.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the victim was shot multiple times and was declared dead at the scene in the early hours of April 29.

On Sunday, after a multidisciplinary operation in Pietermaritzburg and the surrounding area, police nabbed the suspect.

“During his arrest, the suspect was found in possession of an illegal firearm with 17 rounds of ammunition. The recovered firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing.”

Mbele said the suspect, who was charged with murder and carjacking, made his first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court.

IOL