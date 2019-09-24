DURBAN - Police arrested a robbery suspect shortly after six armed men held up employees of a supermarket in Adams Mission, outside Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday. In a statement, police said the six armed men entered the store in Sheleni road on Monday afternoon, help up staff, and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, groceries, cigarettes and cellphones.

"A case of business robbery was opened at KwaMakhutha police station for investigation. Police commenced their investigation which led them to Folweni where the suspects’ vehicle was spotted. An 18-year-old suspect was arrested and some of the stolen property was recovered."

Detectives later discovered the getaway vehicle was hijacked in nearby Lamontville.

The suspect will appear in court soon.

African News Agency