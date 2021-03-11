Suspect shot in KwaDakuza was armed with an AK47

Durban - Two people were killed in a shooting incident in KwaDaKuza on the KZN North Coast on Wednesday evening. According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the incident took place at approximately 5.30pm on Balcomb Street. “A male victim had been driving his vehicle when was allegedly ambushed by several suspects, armed with rifles. “A shootout occurred between the suspects and the victim, fatally wounding one of the alleged suspects.” Gwala said the suspect was in possession of an AK47 rifle.

“Another two rifles were recovered at the scene by police,” said Gwala.

She said the remaining suspects fled the scene, abandoning their getaway vehicle.

Another passer-by was also shot during the crossfire.

“A male victim was also struck with a bullet as he drove by while the shooting incident occurred and he was later declared deceased in hospital.”

She said cases of murder was opened at KwaDaKuza SAPS.

Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue said they responded to reports of a mass shooting.

“On arrival, paramedics established that a taxi-related shooting had occurred and one association member had sustained fatal injuries.

“A second person, a member of the public in his driveway, was unfortunately struck by a stray bullet resulting in critical injuries.

“Advanced life support interventions were initiated on the man and he was transported to hospital, where he passed away.”

