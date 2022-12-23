Suspects dealing in hydroponic dagga in KZN arrested

Cape Town - Five suspects are set to appear in court on Friday after they were nabbed by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for dealing in hydroponic dagga in KwaZulu-Natal. According to the Hawks’ provincial spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, the suspects were arrested in separate incidents on Wednesday, December 22.

In the first incident, members of the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, and Crime Intelligence arrested a 24-year-old man for dealing in hydroponic dagga in Foresthaven, Phoenix. “Members received information about a suspect, who was dealing in dagga, and an intelligence-driven operation was conducted. Suspects were arrested by the Hawks for dealing in hydroponic dagga. Photo: Hawks “The members proceeded to the said premises, and a search was conducted.

“During the search, 2.7 kilograms of hydroponic dagga with a street value of approximately R136 500 was found. “The suspect was placed under arrest and charged with dealing in dagga. He is expected to appear in the Phoenix Magistrate’s Court,” Mhlongo said. In the second incident, members of the Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation swooped into one of the shops at the Town Square Shopping Centre in Richards Bay, where an undercover operation was conducted.

“The members found pre-rolled hydroponic dagga cigarettes, hydroponic dagga slopes, and cannabis pets shampoo with a street value of approximately R200 000. “Four suspects aged between 23 and 47 were subsequently arrested. They were also charged for dealing in dagga,” Mhlongo said. The four suspects will be appearing in the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court.