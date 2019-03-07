A taxi owner was shot just after 6pm on Thursday night. Picture: Supplied

Durban - A 50-year-old taxi owner was gunned down at a petrol station in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, just after 6pm on Thursday, police have said. According to one of the province's police spokespersons, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, the shooting took place at a Shell Garage in the CBD.

"Upon attending the scene, it was discovered that an African male (50), a taxi owner, was shot multiple times in the body while talking to someone. The suspect fled the scene. The man exited his vehicle and collapsed next to the petrol pump. A case of murder was opened at Tongaat Police Station.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) boss, Prem Balram: "It is alleged that the deceased drove into the garage in his BMW and was ambushed by at least two suspects who were already at the service station. The gunmen fired a volley of shots in his direction as he exited his vehicle. Several spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene. The deceased was in possession of a firearm which was recovered next to his body."

African News Agency (ANA)