Suspects in Ashveer Sukwa’s murder appear in court

Durban: Three men charged with the murder of Tongaat businessman Ashveer Sukwa last weekend made their first appearance in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court today. Police said the suspects face charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. The matter was adjourned to November 11. Sukwa, 35, was stabbed multiple times and was found wrapped in a blanket in his Fairbreeze Tongaat home on Saturday morning. His elderly father was assaulted. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele alleged that on Saturday, October 31 at 5.45am, a family was attacked at their home in Saib Place in Greylands by a group of unknown men.

A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed and a 65-year-old male was taken to hospital for medical attention with serious stab wounds.

“The house was ransacked. Safes were emptied and household items were stolen. A case of murder, attempted murder and house robbery was opened at Tongaat police station for investigation,” said Mbele.

On Sunday the three suspects were arrested and R85 405 was recovered from one of the suspects.

Mbele said two suspects were arrested in Ndwedwe and one in Upper Tongaat.

“An okapi knife with blood stains was also recovered from the suspects,” said Mbele. | IOL