Suspects in court after KZN woman shot in crossfire

Durban - Two suspects who while evading police opened fire, allegedly shooting a woman crossing the street, are due to appear in court today. According to police, the suspects aged 36 and 37, face charges of attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property and theft out of a motor vehicle. The will make their first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, on Wednesday just after 2pm, a vehicle with three occupants was spotted on South Beach and police attempted to stop the vehicle. “The driver sped off and a chase ensued. During the chase, the occupants fired shots at the police and their vehicle was intercepted at the intersection of Stalwart Simelane and Argyle roads.

“Two men were arrested and the third one managed to flee the scene on foot. Police recovered a number of cellphones from the suspects.”

Mbele said the cellphones were positively identified by the owners who had left their cellphones in their vehicle at the beach.

Mbele said a 37-year-old woman bystander sustained a gunshot wound to the arm during the shoot-out.

“It was discovered that the suspects were utilising a rented vehicle which was impounded for further investigation.”

Mbele said the suspects would be profiled to determine if they were linked to similar incidents.

A third suspect is still on the run.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended the police officers from the SAPS and the Durban metro police for the arrests.

IOL