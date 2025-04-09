Suspects killed in shootout with KZN cops wanted for multiple murders in Inanda

Four suspects killed in a shootout with KwaZulu-Natal cops on Tuesday night were wanted in connection with at least three murders. The suspects were killed in a shootout on the M4 Highway in Umlazi.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshuinda said the suspects were wanted for cases of murder in the Inanda area. Speaking about the shooting incident, Netshuinda said police had received information about the whereabouts of the wanted suspects. "When police pounced on them at a mall in Umlazi, the suspects sped off."

He said the suspects fired shots at the police. "To protect themselves and other road users, police returned fire. During the shootout, four suspects were shot and fatally wounded. No police officer sustained any injuries during the shootout." He said the suspects were found in possession of three firearms.

"The four suspects were wanted for at least three cases of murder in Inanda, two of which were double murders. The murders were committed in March and April 2025." ALS Paramedics said they responded to reports of a shooting just after 6 pm. "Paramedics arrived on the scene to find SAPS in attendance and the road closed off. Paramedics were shown to a vehicle where four men were found having sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. Paramedics assessed the men; however, all of them had suffered fatal injuries and they were declared deceased on the scene," said spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.