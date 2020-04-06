Suspects who allegedly stole cigarettes, liquor due in court

Durban - Two suspects who allegedly conducted a business robbery in February have been arrested and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the two suspects aged 25 and 29 have been charged with business robbery and are expected to appear at the Durban Magistrate's Court later on Monday.



Gwala said the alleged robbery took place in February this year.

"Three unknown men accosted employees at a business premises on Molver Road in Cato Crest and robbed them of cash, cigarettes, liquor and cellphones.

"A case of business robbery was opened at the Cato Manor police station for investigation."

Gwala said a few days later Msawenkosi Mofokeng, 23, was arrested and charged.