Suspects who stole car from airport killed in shootout with police
Durban - Two suspects who allegedly stole a car from the airport on Tuesday night were killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.
According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, officers from the Durban Central K9 Unit acted on intelligence about a vehicle that was stolen from the airport, travelling on the N2 freeway.
“The vehicle was seen travelling on the N2 south bound in the Bellair policing precinct.
“Police officers intercepted the vehicle but they were met by a hail of bullets.
“During the exchange of gunfire, two suspects believed to be in their thirties were fatally wounded.
“An illegal firearm with four rounds of ammunition was found next to one of the deceased’s suspect.”
Mbele said the third suspect managed to escape and is still being sought by police.
“The stolen vehicle was also recovered.”
She said an inquest was opened at Bellair SAPS, including attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of a stolen vehicle.
KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula expressed his relief that the police officers escaped the shoot out unarmed
IOL