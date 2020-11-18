Suspects who stole car from airport killed in shootout with police

Durban - Two suspects who allegedly stole a car from the airport on Tuesday night were killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, officers from the Durban Central K9 Unit acted on intelligence about a vehicle that was stolen from the airport, travelling on the N2 freeway.

“The vehicle was seen travelling on the N2 south bound in the Bellair policing precinct.

“Police officers intercepted the vehicle but they were met by a hail of bullets.

“During the exchange of gunfire, two suspects believed to be in their thirties were fatally wounded.