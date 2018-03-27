Durban - Suspended city official Andile Shangase allegedly recruited 10 unemployed people from his hometown of KwaSwayimani, Wartburg, outside eThekwini’s jurisdiction, to serve as “ghost employees” in an Expanded Public Works Programme.

A forensic report by eThekwini Municipality’s city integrity investigations unit, which was this week leaked to the Sunday Tribune, details how Shangase with the help of his brother, Bongani, recruited the unemployed people and had them open bank accounts at Standard Bank and ABSA using a common cell phone number.

The report states that Shangase had arrived in Pietermaritzburg in an Audi A4 after hiring a minibus taxi for the group of “ghost employees” so they could open bank accounts in the provincial capital.

He then took the bank cards, with the pin numbers, advising the new account holders that he needed this to get them onto the municiaplity’s payroll.

During the CIIU probe Shangase denied his involvement, despite CCTV footage locating him inside the bank. A Standard Bank agent had become suspicious of the same cell phone number being used to open the accounts, and had asked that the registered user of the cellphone number (Shangase) be brought into the bank.

After that, all transactions in the bank accounts were closely monitored by Standard Bank, leading to a trail of forensic evidence.

After taking possession of the bank cards, payments were made into the bank accounts. Shangase returned to KwaSwayimani and paid the people R1000 each monthly, the CIIU report states.

However, one woman had used her own cell phone number to open her bank account and not the number provided by Shangase. When he became aware of this, he threatened to remove her from the programme.

On May 2017, the woman received an SMS notification on her cell phone number that an amount of R31091.50 had been deposited into her newly opened Standard Bank account.

The woman suspected they were being used in a web of corruption and immediately contacted Shangase, who still had her bank card, to advise him not to use her to commit fraud.

Although Shangase has been suspended pending a disciplinary inquiry.

