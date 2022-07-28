Sweetwaters tavern murder accused abandon bail application

Durban - Four men accused of carrying out murders at a tavern in KwaZulu-Natal have abandoned bail. The four appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Bonginkosi Genius Zaca, 27, Thembelani Sanele Malevu, 23, Melizwe Advocate Mjwara, 22, and Sabelo Felix Mabaso, 36, have also made known their request to legal aid. They face charges of murder as well as attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition. At the time, KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the accused allegedly entered the Samkelisiwe tavern and randomly shot people on July 9.

She said two people died at the scene and two died later while the other eight have been admitted to hospital for treatment. The deceased are aged between 30 and 45. The accused will appear in court again in September. They remain in custody until then.

