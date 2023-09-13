Switch off your geysers and pool pumps, pleads Eskom, as colder weather compounds pressure on SA's grid

Eskom is urging communities to switch off all non-essential appliances due to an increase in electricity demand following on from the cold weather moving across the country. "Due to the cold weather, we appeal to all members of the public to reduce the electricity demand between 5pm and 9pm, by switching off non-essential appliances, mainly geysers, swimming pool pumps, and electric heaters. The evening peak forecast for today is 29,609 MW, and yesterday’s demand at the evening peak was 33,423 MW, higher than the forecast demand, said the utility's Daphne Mokwena in a short statement on Wednesday.

She added that the reduction will continue to assist in alleviating pressure on the system and avoid higher stages of load shedding. The country has been placed on Stage 6 load shedding owing to delays in the return to service of a generating unit at the Kendal, Matla, and Matimba power stations. Mokwena said Stage 6 will be implemented until further notice.

Meanwhile, snow has been reported in various parts of the Eastern Cape and some areas in KwaZulu-Natal.