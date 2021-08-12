Take note of these N3 highway closures

DURBAN - All north- and southbound lanes of the N3 Toll Route will be temporarily closed for approximately two hours at a time in the vicinity of the Lion’s River Interchange (Exit 114) in KwaZulu-Natal Monday, 16 August and Wednesday, 1 September. These partial road closures are required to allow Eskom to perform essential work necessary to replace the overhead transmission lines and conductor which supply electricity to the area.

Weather permitting, the planned work will be undertaken at specified two-hour intervals on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during August 2021. The intended road closure dates and times will be adjusted if work is delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. Contingency dates have already been set aside during the first week of September.

Picture: N3TC Heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) will be stacked in both direction on the N3 Toll Route for the duration of each closure, whilst light motor vehicles (LMVs) will be diverted via the R103 for a total distance of approximately 45 kilometres. Northbound traffic (towards Johannesburg) will be diverted at the Howick/Midmar Interchange (Exit 103), whilst the diversion point for southbound traffic (towards Durban) will be at the Nottingham Road Interchange (Exit 132).

Road users are advised to prepare for traffic delays on both the N3 Toll Route and the R103. N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), the company managing the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng, requests road users’ patience and cooperation to assist Eskom to complete this essential task. The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), of both Mpofana and Umngeni, will be deployed to manage the road closures, and will be supported by all other road incident management services, including N3TC’s route patrol services and emergency response teams.