Whistleblower and former ANC Youth League Harry Gwala region secretary Thabiso Zulu testifies at the Moerane Commission. File photo: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA).

Whistleblower and close friend of the slain Sindiso Magaqa, Thabiso Zulu, says his attempted assassination case has been taken over by the KZN political killings task team. Zulu, one of the star witnesses at the Moerane commission which was probing political killings in KZN and the man who levelled corruption allegations against Umzimkhulu municipal officials, said all the required statements have been filed.

He was shot while in Pietermaritzburg on October 26. He later went to hiding after discharging himself from the hospital saying he feared his attackers may come to finish him off.

Speaking to Independent Media on Tuesday, Zulu said he was yet to get protection from the government or anyone despite the threats he is facing.

“(There is) no protection yet both from government and the ANC. It's tough but I am surviving... I have spoken to the IO (investigating officer) who recently told me that it is (the case) now with the political killings task team. I have availed indisputable evidence to SSA (State Security Agency) which includes recordings and other material concerning my shooting and motive thereof,” Zulu claimed.