Taxi crash on Durban's N2 highway claims two lives, leaves scores more injured

Two men have been killed and at least 21 others injured in a taxi crash on Durban's N2 highway on Monday. It is believed that the taxi driver lost control of the fully-laden vehicle, causing it to crash into a barrier on the southbound carriageway, near Spaghetti Junction, before rolling multiple times.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson said emergency personnel arrived on scene to find total chaos. "Passengers were ejected as the vehicle rolled several times," he said. "Paramedics immediately called for more resources to assist and began a triage situation. Paramedics from multiple ambulance services treated approximately 21 patients on the scene, with injuries ranging from moderate to critical, before they were transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required," Jamieson said.

Two men, in their 30s and 40s, sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene. Jamieson added that the N2 roadway is gridlocked in both directions while personnel attend to the scene. "At this stage, the events leading up to the collision is unknown, however, all necessary role-players are in attendance and will be investigating further," he added.

Paramedics also attended to another crash on the N2 south joining the N3 highway near the Pavilion shopping centre. It is alleged that a truck veered into a barrier and overturned. Jamieson said that a truck driver was entrapped in the wreckage. Two others were also treated for minor injuries.

The Pinetown-bound onramp was closed to traffic while emergency teams worked on scene. Motorists are urged to avoid the area while teams clear the scene. [email protected]