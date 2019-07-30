Picture: Independent Media

Johannesburg - A fatal collision in Kwa-Zulu Natal on Tuesday morning has left a taxi driver dead and 14 school pupils injured and hospitalised. Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision on the N2 Murchison after a minibus taxi, which was transporting school children of various ages, and a truck collided.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that the taxi driver had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene,” said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

He added that once all the patients were stabilised, they were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.

“Of the 14 pupils that were hospitalised, two were critical and the other 12 suffered moderate to serious injuries,” said Herbst.

African News Agency (ANA)