Taxi driver killed in KZN crash

Durban - A taxi driver died in an accident on Monday morning in the Isipingo area.
According to Emer-G-Med Paramedics, the minibus taxi is believed to have left the roadway and rolled down an embankment.
The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was ejected during the roll-over.
“Emergency services arrived on the scene to find the vehicle lying on its roof. The driver was declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” Emer-G-Med Paramedics said in a statement.
In a separate incident on Saturday night, a motorcyclist was killed in a collision on Ashley Avenue in Glen Ashley, Durban North.
According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, reports indicate that the adult male, believed to be in his forties, lost control and slammed into first a wall, then a tree.
“The patient was assessed on scene by Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners, however the man showed no signs of life and was sadly declared deceased on the scene,” Herbst said.
IOL