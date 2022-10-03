Taxi driver killed in KZN crash

According to Emer-G-Med Paramedics, the minibus taxi is believed to have left the roadway and rolled down an embankment.

Durban - A taxi driver died in an accident on Monday morning in the Isipingo area.

The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was ejected during the roll-over.

“Emergency services arrived on the scene to find the vehicle lying on its roof. The driver was declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” Emer-G-Med Paramedics said in a statement.

In a separate incident on Saturday night, a motorcyclist was killed in a collision on Ashley Avenue in Glen Ashley, Durban North.