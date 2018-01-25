Pietermaritzburg - Taxi drivers have gone on a rampage in Pietermaritzburg, burning at least one vehicle, toppling dustbins and settling rubbish on fire.

The protest comes after the drivers handed over a memorandum to the Msunduzi Municipality demanding- among others- that their traffic fines be scrapped. They also want police to not stop them between 5am and 8am and not hide to “trap” them.





@Abramjee @SAMNET786 Taxi violence in Pietermaritzburg! Roads have been blocked and tyres are being burned. pic.twitter.com/YJbO4MUlhZ — Somayya Sujee (@sujee_somayya) January 25, 2018

If you’re in Pietermaritzburg, stay away from the CBD! Strikers burning a gov vehicle #taxistrike pic.twitter.com/AwVS79P8Id — Mother of Bears (@MiloJele) January 25, 2018

The drivers barricaded roads leading into the CBD, forcing commuters to alight from taxi not involved in the protest.

Msunduzi spokewoman Thobeka Mafumbatha said they condemned the protest, "in the strongest possible terms. We have received the memorandum from the taxi operators and we will be responding to it through the organised taxi body."

She apologised to all those who were impacted by the violence. "We are working with the police and municipality security to ensure the situation is contained. We condemn vandalizing of property and the law will take its cause where necessary," said Mafumbatha.

The Mercury