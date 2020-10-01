Teams on high alert as severe thunderstorms predicted for northern KZN

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka has placed disaster management teams on high alert following an advisory issued by the South African Weather Service indicating severe thunderstorms expected over the northern parts of KZN by Thursday evening.

“Residents of Zululand, uMkhanyakude, Amajuba and King Cetshwayo districts are urged to take the necessary precautions as this inclement weather conditions bring the possibility of lightning, hail and strong winds coupled with heavy rains,” he said.

Hlomuka has placed all disaster management teams in the province’s districts on standby in case any incident takes place. The teams will also be monitoring areas prone to localised flooding.

Hlomuka has further urged residents in the affected districts to take the necessary safety steps when the anticipated changes in the weather conditions take place.

“We urge residents, particularly motorists and pedestrians, to be careful. Our province has lost many lives due to lightning strikes and floods and we call on people to make sure they do not cross flood-prone walkways or bridges,” said Hlomuka.