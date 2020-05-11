Teddy Mafia granted R5000 bail after two weeks behind bars

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - After spending two weekends behinds bars after police raided his Shallcross home, Yaganathan Pillay, also known as Teddy Mafia, has been granted R5 000 bail.

Judgment in the 62-year-old's bail application was delivered in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Pillay faces charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition following a multi-disciplinary, intelligence-driven operation at the end of April, which resulted in his arrest.





Pillay's neighbour, Jerome Chetty, 30, was arrested at his home and charged for alleged drug possession. He is currently out on R10 000 bail.





As part of his bail conditions, Pillay has to report to the Chatsworth SAPS every Monday and Friday and stay at his home in Taurus Street.





During the raid at Pillay's home police seized four firearms – a rifle, shotgun, pistol and revolver.





Two of the firearms were licensed and were seized by investigators for further analysis.





In addition, police also seized almost R700 000 in cash as well as gold and silver coins estimated to be valued at R250 000. Five cellphones were also confiscated.





Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said all firearms would undergo a ballistic tests to establish if they were used during the commission of any crimes





Naicker said the arrests were the latest breakthrough with regards to rivalry between gangs and drug turf war in Chatsworth.



