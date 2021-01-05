Teddy Mafia’s daughter says her father was 'a good, loving man'

DURBAN : Navechnie Chunder, the daughter of alleged Durban druglord Yaganathan “Teddy Mafia” Pillay, has described her father as a "good, loving man." Chunder was speaking to Durban-based radio station Lotus FM just hours after Pillay was killed outside his home in Shallcross, Durban. Characterising her father as a modern-day Pablo Escobar, Chunder denied that her father was a drug kingpin. She told reporters that her father was never proven guilty. "He was a good person. He was a loving person. He gave bursaries to schools. What about your children getting food in their mouths?" she said. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed that Pillay was the victim of a shooting in Taurus Street in Shallcross.

Two men, allegedly linked to the fatal shooting of Teddy Mafia, were beheaded and their bodies burnt. | Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency (ANA)

Naicker said Pillay told his daughter that he was expecting visitors.

"The daughter proceeded to the back of the property where she heard gunshots. The daughter established that her father had been shot," he said.

Pillay was rushed to hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, two men believed to be linked to Pillay's murder, were assaulted by the community. The pair were beheaded and their bodies set alight.

Naicker said when police officers arrived at the scene the community opened fire at them.

"Police called in the public order policing unit who dispersed the crowd with no injuries. Police did not seize any firearms at the scene. Police are investigating three dockets of murder," he said.

Graphic videos showing the men’s bodies lying on the road, with their severed heads nearby, went viral on social media.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo urged residents to refrain from sharing the videos or photographs.

“It is irresponsible and insensitive. This also potentially could detrimentally effect the investigations,” Naidoo said.

Police continued to patrol the streets of Shallcross today.

