Teen charged with drunk driving after family killed in KZN crash

DURBAN - POLICE have arrested a 19-year-old following a horror crash that claimed the lives of four people in Elandslaagte just outside Ladysmith yesterday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said following the crash, police in Elandslaagte opened a case of culpable homicide and drunken driving.

"A 19-year-old driver was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of liquor. He will appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate's Court today," Gwala said.

She said at around 5:30am yesterday morning, a family had been travelling in two separate vehicles on the N11 near Elandslaagte when they were involved in a crash with another vehicle.

"Four family members aged between three and 32 were declared dead at the scene while the other four that were travelling in another vehicle sustained critical injuries and were rushed to hospital for medical attention. The other three occupants in another vehicle sustained minor injuries," she said.

IOL