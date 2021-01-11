Teen falls 12 storeys to his death after argument with parents
Durban – A 13-year-old died after he fell from the 12th floor of an apartment building in Durban on Monday.
KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said: “It is alleged that a 13-year-old boy had an argument with his parents when he fell from 12th floor and died on the scene.
“An inquest docket was opened at Mayville police station for investigation.”
According to Russel Meiring, ER24’s communications officer, the incident took place at a block of flats in Peter Mokaba Road in Morningside, Durban.
“At 9:42am, ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene to find the child lying in the garden of the block of flats.
“Medics assessed the child and found that he had sustained numerous injuries with his vital signs rapidly diminishing.
“CPR and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated in an effort to revive the patient. Unfortunately, after some time, no vital signs returned, and he was declared dead.”
IOL