Teen uses birthday cash to help those in need

Durban - Instead of spoiling himself for his 15th birthday, a Queensburgh teen decided to buy groceries for 25 families who are struggling to cope during the lockdown.

Colton Manuel, who celebrated his birthday last week, said he decided to use the money he had saved and received for his birthday to buy the hampers, after he saw on TV how the lockdown was affecting the poor.

The Grade 10 pupil at Meadowlands Technical High School took to Facebook on his birthday and shared the #ColtonsBirthdayChallenge.

“I turned 15 today and, because we are in lockdown, I decided that for my birthday this year - I will use the money that I collected for shoes and clothes, to make food hampers for 25 families who need the help,” he said.

He encouraged people to inbox him the details of people who were in need of hampers and challenged his peers and the public to do the same.