Teen wounded in Gateway go-karting incident is focusing on walking without assistance

Kristin Govender, the teenager critically injured in a freak go-karting incident in Durban in December last year is focusing on being able to walk on her own. Speaking to IOL on the family's behalf, head of litigation at Kruger Incorporated, Ruan Coetzee, said Kristin has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

"She is undergoing rehabilitating physiotherapy. The family is most thankful to the medical practitioners who continue to make the effort to treat her at home. Kristin is not attending school at the moment as she is still mostly immobile. The current priority is to get her walking without assistance," Coetzee said. He said at this stage, the legal action has not been instituted as yet. "The family’s sole concern has been Kristin’s health. Our offices have reached out to the go-karting company, but they have, unfortunately, not reacted to our invitation to open a dialogue on this issue," Coetzee said.

Kristin suffered serious injuries, including spinal damage and being partially scalped. She also suffered a torn aorta and haemorrhage. Her father, Vernon Govender, previously told IOL that Kristen had been at the Gateway shopping centre with family when Kristin's hair got tangled in the back axle of the kart. He said Kristin had gone around the track and hit a stack of tyres. Govender said Kristin had been wearing a hair net and helmet and her hair came undone when she hit the tyres.