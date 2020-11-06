Teenager charged with murder of Ashveer Sukwa

Durban – A juvenile is the fourth person to be charged with the murder of Tongaat businessman Ashveer Sukwa. KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara Ramkisson said a 16-year-old appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Friday. “A preliminary enquiry was held and he was released into the custody of his guardian.” Three other men appeared on November 4.

They cannot be named until an identity parade takes place.

All four suspects face charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Sukwa, 35, was stabbed multiple times and was found wrapped in a blanket in his Fairbreeze Tongaat home on Saturday morning.

His elderly father was assaulted.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele alleged that, on Saturday, October 31 at 5.45am, a family was attacked at their home in Saib Place in Greylands by a group of unknown men.

A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed and a 65-year-old male was taken to hospital for medical attention with serious stab wounds.

“The house was ransacked.

“Safes were emptied and household items were stolen.

“A case of murder, attempted murder and house robbery was opened at Tongaat police station for investigation,” said Mbele.

Two suspects were arrested in Ndedwe and another in Upper Tongaat.

More than R85 000 in cash was recovered.

IOL